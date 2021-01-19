Mitchell Police asking residents to register cameras to help fight crime

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell City officials are asking the public to join them in helping make the community a safer place, by registering their surveillance cameras.

By doing this, it could help the police department fight crime more efficiently.

Smart-home doorbell cameras, like Nest or Ring, can do more than let you know when your package arrives. They can help police solve the crime, but there’s a problem.

“A lot of times when we do have crimes in an area, we will go out in canvas the area and look for cameras, but some of those are very well concealed and in inconspicuous places that we don’t necessarily see them,” Mitchell Police Chief Michael Koster said.

The Mitchell Police Department is looking to make it easier to find those cameras, by asking residents and businesses to register their recording devices.

“We aren’t getting access to the cameras, we don’t live-view the cameras, we don’t have their username and password to the cameras. All they are simply doing is saying ‘I have cameras at my residence, I have three of them and my retention period is 30 days,’” Koster added.

Once registered, if a crime happens near your home or business, they now know who they can reach out to for help.

“If a crime would happen in a neighborhood where we have cameras that are registered, we would contact the people and simply say, ‘we had a crime in your neighborhood around this period of time,’” Koster continued, “‘Would we be able to view the footage or would you be able to view the footage and see if there is anything of value for us?’”

Koster says camera footage was used to find suspects in a recent homicide in Mitchell.

A Mitchell business supervisor says their cameras have helped police solve crimes in the past, and believe technology can help keep the community safe.

“Community involvement in crime prevention and community safety is always important, and with the number of cameras that are out there we just gave them an opportunity to help and work with law enforcement,” said Koster.

To register a camera in Mitchell you can go to cityofmitchell.org.

