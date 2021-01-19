Month-long project collects winter items for Caminando Juntos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several organizations are coming together to collect winter items for the Latino ministry in Sioux Falls called Caminando Juntos. It means walking together, and it’s run by the Presentation Sisters. The organization began in 2002 because of the increasing number of Latinos coming to Eastern South Dakota.

This month-long collection project going on right now is called Warm a Neighbor. Since 2015, the Presentation Sisters have partnered with Sioux Falls Christian Radio Station, Life 96.5, for it. People can drop off new winter items, like gloves, hats, or scarves to any Coffea locations, Billion Auto dealerships, or any Nyberg’s Ace locations. These items will help the Hispanic community, who may not be prepared for the harsh winter in South Dakota.

Caminando Juntos helps immigrants integrate into the culture in the United States and make a home. People can donate new winter items through the end of January.

