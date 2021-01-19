Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for possessing altered shotgun after report of shots fired

Cody Detravius Dumaris Jones
Cody Detravius Dumaris Jones(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown man is facing charges after police say he was seen in possession of an illegally altered shotgun immediately before a report of shots fired in Sioux Falls.

Twenty-four-year-old Cody Detravius Dumarius Jones was arrested for possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Police received a report of gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 13th Street and Summit Avenue.

Clemens witnesses saw Jones carrying the shotgun out of a house, then handing it to someone else. A short time later, witnesses heard the shotgun being fired, followed by the sound of a handgun being fired.

Police are still uncertain exactly what led up to the shooting. No one was hurt, but police found several bullet holes from the handgun in a house nearby. Clemens said Jones is the only arrest made in connection to the incident.

