Police: Man arrested for possessing altered shotgun after report of shots fired

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Watertown man is facing charges after police say he was seen in possession of an illegally altered shotgun immediately before a report of shots fired in Sioux Falls.

Twenty-four-year-old Cody Detravius Dumarius Jones was arrested for possession of a weapon with an altered serial number, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

Police received a report of gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 13th Street and Summit Avenue.

Clemens witnesses saw Jones carrying the shotgun out of a house, then handing it to someone else. A short time later, witnesses heard the shotgun being fired, followed by the sound of a handgun being fired.

Police are still uncertain exactly what led up to the shooting. No one was hurt, but police found several bullet holes from the handgun in a house nearby. Clemens said Jones is the only arrest made in connection to the incident.

