Advertisement

Police: Pierre apartment fire not criminal

Pierre apartment fire
Pierre apartment fire(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre authorities say the initial investigation into last week’s apartment fire indicates the fire was not criminal.

On Thursday, fire crews responded to the Edgewater Apartment complex in northwest Pierre. All residents were evacuated safely, although, many lost everything in the fire.

Authorities say the initial investigation is complete. A source or origin of the fire is not being released at this time.

The investigation was conducted by the Pierre Police Department and Pierre Fire Department, with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport...
Man allegedly hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to COVID-19

Latest News

Mitchell Police asking residents to register cameras to help fight crime
Mitchell Police asking residents to register cameras to help fight crime
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security
Gavel
Man sentenced for 2015 Mitchell bank robbery
Cody Detravius Dumaris Jones
Police: Man arrested for possessing altered shotgun after report of shots fired