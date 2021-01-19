Police: Pierre apartment fire not criminal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre authorities say the initial investigation into last week’s apartment fire indicates the fire was not criminal.

On Thursday, fire crews responded to the Edgewater Apartment complex in northwest Pierre. All residents were evacuated safely, although, many lost everything in the fire.

Authorities say the initial investigation is complete. A source or origin of the fire is not being released at this time.

The investigation was conducted by the Pierre Police Department and Pierre Fire Department, with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office.

