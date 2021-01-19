Advertisement

Pursuit that crossed state lines reaches speeds of 110 mph

Authorities say a two-state pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended after troopers stopped the suspect's vehicle near Chancellor.(Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (AP) - An Iowa man is behind bars in South Dakota after a pursuit that crossed state lines and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

The chase started when deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa started pursuing a stolen vehicle Monday. The pursuit entered Lincoln County when the South Dakota deputies there were asked to take over. It lasted for several miles in Lincoln County with speeds reaching 110 mph, authorities said.

The pursuit ended when a Highway Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle using a pit maneuver at an intersection west of Chancellor, South Dakota. 

A post on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page identified the suspect as 25-year-old Christopher Macleod of Spencer, Iowa. He faces several charges, including aggravated eluding and DUI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

