Remote testifying allowed at 2021 South Dakota legislative session

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials are making it easier to speak on bills and other proposals at the South Dakota legislature this year due to the pandemic.

Groups and individuals wanting to provide testimony to legislative committees during the 2021 session can now do so remotely, the Legislative Research Council announced Tuesday.

As part of the South Dakota Legislature’s COVID-19 protocols to keep the Session open, testifiers may appear electronically either by audio or video through the use of Microsoft Teams. People wishing to speak may also submit reference materials electronically for viewing by committee members.

Anyone wishing to testify before a committee remotely must submit their request at least 24 hours before the start of the committee meeting. Requests are made by contacting the Legislative Research Council.

Officials say testimony can still be made in-person.

