Sen. Rounds: Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is weighing in on the fallout in Washington, spurred by those who continue to believe the election was stolen.

In a sitdown with Dakota News Now, Sen. Rounds talked about the work that Republicans have ahead of them - when it comes to rebuilding the party.

He says that starts with telling the truth.

“My message is I know it’s hard. I know you truly wanted to win it, but please. 60 different court cases, the attorney general himself Bill Barr, members of the United States House, and members of the United States Senate have looked at, and we truly believe that the election, while there were abnormalities, would not have changed the outcome of the election. Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States.”

We will have more from our interview with Senator Rounds coming up Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm.

