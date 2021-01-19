Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A police spokesperson discussed an unusual incident in Tuesday’s daily media briefing.

A Sioux Falls man called police report that his marijuana had been stolen, Ofc. Sam Clemens said.

The report was made Friday afternoon. Clemens said the man told police he suspected that his ex-girlfriend broke into his truck. The man said a couple of things had been taking, including a bottle warmer - and some marijuana.

“It was a small amount of marijuana, but he was very insistent that he wanted a report made,” Clemens said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“It’s not every day that people are calling, saying their marijuana was stolen,” Clemens said.

While South Dakota voters recently approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in the state, pot is still currently illegal. The new legislation does not take effect until July 1. It is also facing a legal challenge from the governor’s office.

