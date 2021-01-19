SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few light snow showers this morning. Those will continue to move to the southeast as we go through the day. If you get under them, you’ll see minor snow accumulations. Once they move out, we’ll have mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will be in the 30s with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

By the middle of the week, much warmer temperatures will be with us, at least briefly. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s east and we’ll even see some 50s to the west. The wind will ramp up on Thursday which will bring some cooler air compared to Wednesday. Highs will fall to the mid to upper 30s east and the lower 40s west.

Clouds will increase for Friday as temperatures continue to drop. We’re tracking the threat for some more accumulating snowfall by Saturday and into Sunday. It’s still several days out, but this is looking to produce more snowfall than what we are seeing right now. Colder temperatures will be with us by this upcoming weekend with highs falling to the 20s and even some teens for the beginning of next week. Some more snow will be possible by next Tuesday as well.

