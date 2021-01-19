Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hard work paying off for Webster Area High School senior

Ellie Mount is a senior at Webster Area High School.
Ellie Mount is a senior at Webster Area High School.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ellie Mount is a future coyote at the University of South Dakota. She said she feels prepared for what’s ahead because she’s worked hard in high school.

“First off, I always put my schoolwork first. I always get that done right away, and I usually have sports practice, and I always go to that of course, and then I usually go to work,” Mount said.

She’s a waitress at a local cafe and works at the grocery store as well. Mount competes in track, volleyball and basketball and is part of percussion in band. The band director, Patty Baule, describes the senior as a well-rounded person.

“She’s just a good example behavior-wise, academic-wise to people around her and always helps people around her also,” Baule said.

Mount plans to continue helping people after graduation. She wants to become a nurse-midwife.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Mount receives a $250 scholarship from Lake Region Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
Poster of Guy Fieri inside diner featured in his shop
Restaurants in South Dakota seeing new business after appearing on the food network.
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Derrick Vandenbosch
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls boy found safe
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Although the Aberdeen Area Humane Society’s building project continues, fundraising has been...
Fundraising effort continues for Aberdeen Area Humane Society building project
For 11 years a group of Sioux Falls women called “the Pad Party” have held a menstrual product...
Sioux Falls women raise awareness for period poverty on day of service
U.S. Senator Mike Rounds
Sen. Rounds: Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa virus hospitalizations rise Sunday, but still under 500