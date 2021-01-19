Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Hard work paying off for Webster Area High School senior

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ellie Mount is a future coyote at the University of South Dakota. She said she feels prepared for what’s ahead because she’s worked hard in high school.

“First off, I always put my schoolwork first. I always get that done right away, and I usually have sports practice, and I always go to that of course, and then I usually go to work,” Mount said.

She’s a waitress at a local cafe and works at the grocery store as well. Mount competes in track, volleyball and basketball and is part of percussion in band. The band director, Patty Baule, describes the senior as a well-rounded person.

“She’s just a good example behavior-wise, academic-wise to people around her and always helps people around her also,” Baule said.

Mount plans to continue helping people after graduation. She wants to become a nurse-midwife.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Mount receives a $250 scholarship from Lake Region Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.