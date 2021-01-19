Advertisement

USF’s Anna Goodhope is NSIC South Player of the Week

Goodhope helps Cougars sweep Winona
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the second time, Anna Goodhope, a redshirt senior forward on the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team, has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South Player of the Week, released by the league office on Monday.

Goodhope helped guide the Cougars to a 2-0 weekend against Winona State and 4-0 on the season USF sits in first place in the NSIC South. Goodhope, who prepped at Sioux Falls Washington, averaged 18 points and seven rebounds in playing 63 combined minutes against WSU this past weekend.

In a 67-61 win over WSU on Saturday, Jan. 16, she had 16 points and six rebounds with three assists. Then she recorded her 27th career-double-digit scoring game by tallying 20 points with eight rebounds, assist and a steal in a 73-67 win on Sunday. In both victories, she helped USF rally and record come-from-behind decisions. She now has reached double-digits in three consecutive games (13, 16, 20).

Goodhope, who also earned the NSIC Player of the Week honors on Nov. 19, 2019, hit 14-of-25 field goals for 56 percent and now is fourth in the league in shooting. She also made a blistering 6-of-9 from three-point range with 3-of-3 on Sunday.

She and her USF teammates will go to Concordia St. Paul on Jan. 22-23.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Poster of Guy Fieri inside diner featured in his shop
Restaurants in South Dakota seeing new business after appearing on the food network.
Derrick Vandenbosch
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls boy found safe
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday

Latest News

Brotherly competition has pushed these Brandon Valley wrestlers to success
Brandon Valley’s Schunke brothers aiming for more state wrestling championships
Dakota Valley boys and both West Central teams win Monday in HS hoops
Dakota Valley boys and both West Central teams win in HS hoops Monday night
USF's Goodhope is NSIC South Player of the Week
Goodhope is NSIC South Player of the Week
Dakota Valley boys and both West Central teams win Monday in HS hoops
Dakota Valley boys and both West Central teams get wins Monday night in hoops