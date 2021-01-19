USF’s Anna Goodhope is NSIC South Player of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the second time, Anna Goodhope, a redshirt senior forward on the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team, has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South Player of the Week, released by the league office on Monday.

Goodhope helped guide the Cougars to a 2-0 weekend against Winona State and 4-0 on the season USF sits in first place in the NSIC South. Goodhope, who prepped at Sioux Falls Washington, averaged 18 points and seven rebounds in playing 63 combined minutes against WSU this past weekend.

In a 67-61 win over WSU on Saturday, Jan. 16, she had 16 points and six rebounds with three assists. Then she recorded her 27th career-double-digit scoring game by tallying 20 points with eight rebounds, assist and a steal in a 73-67 win on Sunday. In both victories, she helped USF rally and record come-from-behind decisions. She now has reached double-digits in three consecutive games (13, 16, 20).

Goodhope, who also earned the NSIC Player of the Week honors on Nov. 19, 2019, hit 14-of-25 field goals for 56 percent and now is fourth in the league in shooting. She also made a blistering 6-of-9 from three-point range with 3-of-3 on Sunday.

She and her USF teammates will go to Concordia St. Paul on Jan. 22-23.

