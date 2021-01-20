10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 19th
Busy night in hoops, good night for Vermillion wrestlers and for Luverne girls hockey
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys handed Harrisburg it’s first defeat and the same happened to the Tiger girls when they lost to Brandon Valley. The Washington and Mitchell girls also won along with the Vermillion wrestlers twice and the Luverne girls hockey team in their season opener on an historic night for Kam Van Batavia.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.