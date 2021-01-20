277 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active coronavirus cases continued to decline in South Dakota Wednesday as the total number of people receiving a vaccine approached 50,000.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 106,063. Active cases fell by over 100 to 4,103 as total recoveries surpassed 100,000.

Health officials reported no new deaths Wednesday. The state’s total remained at 1,667.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by five to 195. This marks the first time since late September that the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state fell below 200.

A total of 48,491 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday, an increase of over 800 from Tuesday. So far, just under 10,000 South Dakotans have received both COVID-19 doses required for maximum immunity.

South Dakota DOH COVID-19 briefing South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state’s latest COVID-19 cases. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/ Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.