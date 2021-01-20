Advertisement

277 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota

Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines after the 1D tier opened in South Dakota on Monday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active coronavirus cases continued to decline in South Dakota Wednesday as the total number of people receiving a vaccine approached 50,000.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 106,063. Active cases fell by over 100 to 4,103 as total recoveries surpassed 100,000.

Health officials reported no new deaths Wednesday. The state’s total remained at 1,667.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by five to 195. This marks the first time since late September that the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state fell below 200.

A total of 48,491 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday, an increase of over 800 from Tuesday. So far, just under 10,000 South Dakotans have received both COVID-19 doses required for maximum immunity.

South Dakota DOH COVID-19 briefing

Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

