Avera Medical Minute: Senior citizens share vaccination experience

By Beth Warden
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a good thing husband and wife John Nelson and Donna Entringer have each other. The couple, married for 16 years, have been playing cards to pass the time during the pandemic.

After hearing about the new 1D tier opening up for South Dakotans to receive the vaccine, their phone rang.

Their vaccination appointment was scheduled, and when they arrived, they didn’t even have to wait.

“They’re set up pretty good,” said Entringer.

Within minutes they both received their first dose.

“Don’t worry at all there’s nothing to it,” said Entringer.

They understand the seriousness of the pandemic.

“I did lose a brother with COVID. You know he and his wife both got it. He didn’t live with it,” said Entringer.

As they remember Donna’s brother, they also have decided to embrace life to the fullest, planning a trip to Florida to visit family after their second dose.

