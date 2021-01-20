Advertisement

Educators discuss Gov. Noem’s history and civics proposals

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Educators will be curious to see how Governor Noem’s proposal for changes to history and civics education in the state will affect how they’re already teaching those subjects in schools.

The Governor’s proposal is another chapter in the ongoing discussions regarding history and civics standards in the state. Dr. Michael Amolins, Director of Instruction and Federal Programs at the Harrisburg School District, said this newest proposal has educators wondering if this is another addition to those discussions, or something new.

“What we are interested in finding out more about is are there concerns, are there specific things we need to address?” Amolins said.

However the proposal has some in higher education excited, hoping to see more content-focused standards. Dr. Jon Schaff, a professor of government at Northern State, said he hopes the proposed changes will better set up students for classes at the college and university level.

“I hope whatever changes we have, that that’s the benefit we see down the road. Is that our students come with a little bit more historical and civic meat attached to them.” Schaff said.

But until there is legislation presented, and specifics remain unknown. Amolins said he thinks school districts will welcome a conversation about revisiting history and civics standards, but said he doesn’t want the work already put in by educators and the Department of Education to be diminished.

“I think the conversation is always welcome. Because we’re always wanting to refine our trade and better our practices. But I think there’s just a lot of unknowns right now and we’re very curious to hear what the Governor has to say.”

