FreedomFest Coming to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -FreedomFest has been in Las Vegas since 2007, but after having to cancel last year’s event due to Covid restrictions, it was decided it would now be held in Rapid City.

Organizers of the event where already thinking of trying out a new location, but after not being able to put on FreedomFest last year decided now is the time.

Although when they were thinking about where to move to, South Dakota was not originally on their radar until two things happened.

“We started getting colleagues in the liberty world sending us emails saying you need to be looking at South Dakota. And they mentioned both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. And then honestly your governor started putting out these messages about come to south Dakota and her approach to the Pandemic and that’s what really made us say let’s go take a look,” said Valerie Durham, FreedomFest Executive Director.

Along with FreedomFest, organizers put on another event, which they will be bring to South Dakota at the same time.

“Now we are for the first-time putting Anthem, which is our film festival, the Anthem Film Festival, which is the only fully jury libertarian film festival in the world, and it’s part of Freedom fest, normally it’s in the same building as us. But now were going to put it at the Elks Theatre so it’s going to have its own stand-alone experience,” said Durham.

When events like FreedomFest decide to have South Dakota to host them, it helps boost the economy of the entire state.

“Any time an event comes in whether its 50 people or 5 thousand people, they eat in your restaurants, they buy gas, they stay in your hotels,” said Teri Schmidt, Experience Sioux Falls, Executive Director.

