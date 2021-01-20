Advertisement

Gov. Kristi Noem attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.(Gov. Kristi Noem)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 10 a.m.: Gov. Kristi Noem’s office says President Donald Trump “got his day in court” as the governor attends the inauguration of the man who defeated him, President-Elect Joe Biden.

Noem’s office responded to an email from Dakota News Now Wednesday morning asking whether Noem’s attendance at the inauguration is acknowledgement of Biden’s victory in the November Election.

“Governor Noem said that President Trump deserved his day in court – the same opportunity afforded to Al Gore. President Trump got that opportunity, and today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President,” Noem spokesperson Ian Fury responded.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is in Washington D.C. Wednesday to attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic tweeted photos of Noem ahead of the ceremony, as well as a seat with her name on it.

Noem on Tuesday posted to social media that she was in Washington D.C., but never indicated why she was there. On Twitter, she posted photos with members of the South Dakota National Guard who are deployed to Washington for the inauguration.

The governor’s office did not respond to an email from Dakota News Now asking why she was in D.C., though Wednesday morning’s tweets revealed it was indeed to attend the inauguration.

Noem was one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, and frequently acted as a surrogate for him and other Republicans on the campaign trail. It is unclear if Noem ever actually publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory - she seemed to tacitly acknowledge it in her budget address, but a spokesperson later walked those comments back.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

