How to help your kids process current events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has happened the past few months between the pandemic and historic events like violence at the U.S. Capitol. It can be a lot for an adult to handle, let alone a child. So what can parents do to help their kids process everything that’s happening?

Kids are living through many historic and possibly life-changing events.

“It feels I think to a lot of them that it’s a lot of curveballs and they don’t get a lot of say in how the adults react to these curveballs. I think a lot of them feel like they just haven’t had much of a voice where they can share these anxieties or those fears,” said Sara Holmberg, Dell Rapids Middle School Counselor.

But there are avenues for help.

Holmberg has seen an uptick in referrals from parents, teachers, and peers this school year.

“A lot of these kids when they’re coming to my office it’s just because they either don’t feel like they are being heard or they don’t know how to make sense of the things that they’re hearing,” said Holmberg.

There are also steps parents can take.

Amber Reints, a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Avera Health says it’s important for parents to check in with their kids, especially after something big happens.

“I think we want to be careful that we’re not making assumptions about what we think that they do know about current events. And so I think it’s important that we ask questions to better understand what they know as far as facts, but also to understand maybe what feelings or opinions they might be having about the current situation,” said Reints.

Reints suggests parents watch the news with their kids as it creates an opportunity to have these conversations. With that, She also recommends parents model a healthy news intake as well as coping mechanisms.

“There might be times that we model for them that it’s okay that we turn off the news right now or that it’s okay that we take it in limits or that when we’re watching it if we’re starting to have an emotional response to that that we choose to take care of ourselves at that point,” said Reints.

It’s also important to be aware of signs that your child may be struggling with, such as changes in behavior, sleep patterns, appetite, or loss of interest in activities.

