Joe Biden to become 46th President of the United States

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated Wednesday in Washington, D.C., and a flurry of actions may come quickly from the White House.

Dave Wiltse, an associate professor of political science at South Dakota State University, says this isn’t surprising and has become more common over the past few Presidential transitions.

“There is going to be a lot of action that the Biden Administration is going to take in these first few weeks,” Wiltse said. “A lot of it is just reversing some of the things that the Trump Administration has been doing in just this past week.”

The Biden Administration takes over this nation amid a devastating pandemic, racial turmoil, and foreign policy issues.

“This is probably one of the roughest starts to a presidency that I have seen in my lifetime,” Wiltse said. “So, this transition is going to very tough for the Biden Administration to get off the ground, particularly when you consider how difficult it was to coordinate with the Trump Administration as they were coming into office.”

Wiltse says this transition of power is perhaps the most significant in the history of the United States.

Lisa Hager, also an associate professor of political science at South Dakota State University, agrees and adds, in light of Trump’s rhetoric surrounding a fraudulent election and the recent attack on the Capitol, it is imperative the Democratic process continues and the Inauguration goes on as planned.

“(The Inauguration) does need to go smoothly so that we can continue to show the American people that there is unity, that there is no such fraud that occurred with the election.”

With the country divided as ever, Hagar says Biden’s overarching message of “unity” will be at the forefront as he takes over the Oval Office.

“Typically, we have party polarization anyway but it has been very exaggerated as of late,” Hagar said. “It’s very important for the country to come together, but also those lawmakers on Capitol Hill so that we can see some progress on some key policy issues.”

As he exits the White House, outgoing President Trump has mentioned creating his own party, the “Patriot Party,” something Hagar says would be extremely difficult in the current two-party system that dominates America.

“However, we do see a very polarized climate, we see a lot of factions within the Republican Party, so it’s possible, I just don’t see that becoming a major player in our political system any time soon.”

