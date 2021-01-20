Luverne starts season with a shutout in girls hockey behind Van Batavia’s record night

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne girls hockey team finally got the season going Tuesday night on their home ice. And after a scoreless first period they broke loose with 4 late goals in the 2nd and went on to win 6-0. Sophomore Kam Van Batavia got the scoring started with her 99th career goal and then ripped a wicked wrister to open the scoring in the final stanza for her 100th career goal. She also assisted on several goals in the Cardinals lob-sided win in the first of 18 games on the schedule.

