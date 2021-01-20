Advertisement

Luverne starts season with a shutout in girls hockey behind Van Batavia’s record night

A win the opener was in the Cards
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne girls hockey team finally got the season going Tuesday night on their home ice. And after a scoreless first period they broke loose with 4 late goals in the 2nd and went on to win 6-0. Sophomore Kam Van Batavia got the scoring started with her 99th career goal and then ripped a wicked wrister to open the scoring in the final stanza for her 100th career goal. She also assisted on several goals in the Cardinals lob-sided win in the first of 18 games on the schedule.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday. (SDDOH)
Group 1D to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump to pardon about 100 people on Tuesday
Stock graphic
Authorities identify victim in Watertown fatal crash

Latest News

Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with wins from the RHS boys and BV, Washington and Mitchell girls
Tuesday hoops recap includes wins from Roosevelt boys and Brandon Valley, Washington and Mitchell girls
Vermillion wins twice in triangular at West Central
Vermillion wrestlers win twice at West Central
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 19th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, January 19th
Brotherly competition has pushed these Brandon Valley wrestlers to success
Brandon Valley’s Schunke brothers aiming for more state wrestling championships