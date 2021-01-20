Advertisement

Officer who diverted rioters escorts Harris at inauguration

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - When Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to take the oath of office and, she was escorted by Eugene Goodman.

He’s the Capitol Police officer who became the face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

He’s taken on a new role -- acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.

Washington is on heightened security in the wake of the deadly riot Jan. 6 that temporarily disrupted the electoral certification.

