President Biden revokes cross-border permit for Keystone XL pipeline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of President Joe Biden’s first acts revoked a presidential cross-border permit allowing the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.

In 2017, Former President Trump overturned a decision by President Obama to halt the project, reviving construction.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s communications director Ian Fury issued a brief statement to the South Dakota Broadcasters Association moments after the Presidential revocation was signed.

“It’s unfortunate that President Biden is not standing up for American jobs and energy independence,” said Fury.

Native American and environmental groups have fought the project for more than a decade.

Trans-Canada Energy, owners of Keystone XL, say they plan to challenge the revocation in court.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.