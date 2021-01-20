Advertisement

South Dakota congressional delegation looks ahead to working with President Biden

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation say that while they expect to have disagreements with Joe Biden, they say they hope to find common ground with the Democratic president during his upcoming term.

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson both attended Biden’s inauguration ceremony Wednesday. Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with his son Max at the Capitol.

Johnson tells Dakota News Now he and his fellow Republicans will have to deal with Democrats controlling the White House, Senate, and U.S. House for the next two years.

“I don’t have to be happy about that, but those are the political realities, and the constitution does not give me the option,” Johnson said. “Frankly, the people of South Dakota don’t want me to sit around and complain for two years. They still want me to get good things done for the country.

In a tweet, Thune said he is praying for the new president and vice president.

“I hope that we can find common ground in the years ahead and work toward an even stronger future for the country and South Dakota,” Thune said.

Sen. Mike Rounds said he was unable to attend the inauguration, but he did issue a statement saying he looks forward to working with the new administration.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
Stock graphic
Authorities identify victim in Watertown fatal crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
Authorities say a two-state pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended after troopers stopped the...
Pursuit that crossed state lines reaches speeds of 110 mph

Latest News

Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
Senior citizens are receiving COVID vaccines after the 1D tier opened in South Dakota on Monday.
277 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
Listen live: South Dakota DOH officials hold briefing on COVID-19