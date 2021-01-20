Advertisement

Suicide numbers in South Dakota well above the national average numbers

Source: AP
Source: AP(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health gave an update Tuesday on its operations and programs to the House Health and Human Services committee.

According to WNAX in Yankton, the director of the Family and Community Health Division, Beth Dokken, said suicide was the 9th leading cause of death in the state in 2019.

“But it is the second leading cause of death among age 15 to 34. So that’s really the key population that- you know of course we want to look at all populations- but really hone in on what can we do particularly in that age group around our prevention efforts and just our collaborative work that we’re doing across departments,” she said.

In 2019, South Dakota had the 8th highest suicide rate in the United States.

“We also do what’s called a youth risk behavior survey and according to that survey in 2019, 23.1% of South Dakota high school students did consider suicide, and 12.3% of high school students had attempted,” Dokken said. “So again, very sobering numbers there that we really want to pay attention to and continue to address those concerns.”

She also said suicide rates among Native Americans was about two and a half times higher than the rest of the population.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
Stock graphic
Authorities identify victim in Watertown fatal crash
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Authorities say a two-state pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended after troopers stopped the...
Pursuit that crossed state lines reaches speeds of 110 mph

Latest News

Ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent pardoned by Trump
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
Biden Inauguration - Morning show 6:30 am segment
Biden Inauguration - Morning show 6:30 am segment
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Joe Biden to become 46th President of the United States
Biden Inauguration 6:00 am segment
Biden Inauguration 6:00 am segment