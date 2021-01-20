Advertisement

Tuesday hoops recap includes wins from Roosevelt boys and Brandon Valley, Washington and Mitchell girls

Harrisburg suffers first loss in boys and girls basketball to Roosevelt and BV and Washington, Mitchell girls win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys were the preseason #1 ranked team and they showed why with a 54-40 win over #3AA Harrisburg Tuesday night by dropping the 3′s to get a 9-0 start and never looked back. It was the first loss for the Tigers.

In girls basketball, #1AA Harrisburg jumped out to a big lead early in the second quarter, but Hilary Behrens rallied the Lynx with 24 points as they upset the Tigers 56-48. The #2AA Washington Warriors got 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks from Sydni Schetnen in their 55-40 win over Roosevelt and Sawyer Stoebner’s 15th points propelled the 5th-ranked Mitchell Kernels to a 51-31 win at Lincoln.

