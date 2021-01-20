Tuesday hoops recap includes wins from Roosevelt boys and Brandon Valley, Washington and Mitchell girls

SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt boys were the preseason #1 ranked team and they showed why with a 54-40 win over #3AA Harrisburg Tuesday night by dropping the 3′s to get a 9-0 start and never looked back. It was the first loss for the Tigers.

In girls basketball, #1AA Harrisburg jumped out to a big lead early in the second quarter, but Hilary Behrens rallied the Lynx with 24 points as they upset the Tigers 56-48. The #2AA Washington Warriors got 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks from Sydni Schetnen in their 55-40 win over Roosevelt and Sawyer Stoebner’s 15th points propelled the 5th-ranked Mitchell Kernels to a 51-31 win at Lincoln.

