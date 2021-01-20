Advertisement

Vermillion wrestlers win twice at West Central

Good night for the Tanagers in Hartford
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was supposed to be a quad including Canton Tuesday night, but they still wrestled with 3 teams when the C-Hawks couldn’t make it. And it was a good night for the Tanagers of Vermillion who beat West Central 39-33 and Tri-Valley 42-39. West Central also beat the Mustangs 45-30.

