Vermillion wrestlers win twice at West Central

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was supposed to be a quad including Canton Tuesday night, but they still wrestled with 3 teams when the C-Hawks couldn’t make it. And it was a good night for the Tanagers of Vermillion who beat West Central 39-33 and Tri-Valley 42-39. West Central also beat the Mustangs 45-30.

