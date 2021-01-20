Advertisement

Warmer for Wednesday

Breezy Conditions Continue
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will warm things up for our Wednesday. hHghs will be 15 to 20 degrees above average. Most of us will be in the 40s to the east with 50s out to the west. We’ll have plenty of sunshine as well. Sunshine will continue into Thursday as temperatures begin to cool down once more. The wind will pick up as well so some isolated blowing snow will be possible. Due to the warmer conditions on Wednesday there shouldn’t be much.

Friday will be quiet as clouds increase in western South Dakota. This all leads to this weekend as we are tracking the threat for accumulating snowfall. The better chances will be overnight Friday and through the day Saturday. It’s still too early to talk about exactly how much snowfall we’re going to be seeing, but it’s shaping up to be more than what we saw the last few days and could lead to travel problems.

Stick with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track this storm!

