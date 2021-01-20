Warmer for Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind will be dying down throughout tonight which will limit the blowing snow potential for the evening, but the wind will be picking right back up again for the day on Wednesday. This time around, the wind will be out of the southwest so it’ll be bringing in some warmer air.

Warmer conditions return for Wednesday as highs will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the upper 30′s east of I-29 and many of us will reach the 40′s. Some isolated spots west of the Missouri will even see 50 degrees! We’ll have plenty of sunshine as well. Sunshine will continue into Thursday as temperatures begin to cool down once more. The wind will pick up as well so some isolated blowing snow will be possible, but due to the warmer conditions on Wednesday there shouldn’t be much.

Friday will be quiet as clouds increase in western South Dakota. This all leads to this weekend as we are tracking the threat for accumulating snowfall. The better chances will be overnight Friday and through the day Saturday. It’s still too early to talk about exactly how much snowfall we’re going to be seeing, but it’s shaping up to be more than what we saw the last few days and could lead to travel problems.

