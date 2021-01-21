6 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; vaccinations surpass 50,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported an additional six COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota Thursday, though active cases continued to decline in the state.

A total of 1,673 South Dakotans have died from the disease, according to the Department of Health. The latest victims include one person in their 60s, two in their 70s, and three over the age of 80.

The state saw 337 new coronavirus cases Thursday bringing total known cases in the state to 106,400. However, new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active cases fell by 14 to 4,089.

Current hospitalizations fell by ten to 185. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 6.7% of hospital beds and 15.7% of ICU beds. Officials say 38.7% of beds and 39.3% of ICU beds are still avalable.

A total of 51,080 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 dose, according to the Department of Health. Over 11,000 have received both doses required to maximize immunity. South Dakota is currently fifth among states in percentage of individuals who have received at least one shot - 5.9%, according to New York Times data. Alaska is first with 7.8%; North Dakota is third with 6.3%.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.