Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Top plays from the ice and hard courts
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton’s Matthew Mors elevates to reject a Washington shot.

We’ve shown plenty of Parker Fox dunks in our countdowns before, and last week he had plenty of dunks during a weekend sweep of Crookston, 15 in all!

The Stampede complete a rally against Sioux City with Luke Toporowski’s one timer in overtime.

Harrisburg’s Carolyn Haar hit a school record seven three pointers to lead the Tigers over top ranked Washington.

Our top play comes from the Hanson Classic and Ethan’s Ava Lingemann, showing why you never give up on the final seconds of a half.

And those are your Billion Automotive plays of the Week!

