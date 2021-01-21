Breezy Conditions Today and Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see clouds start to roll into the region as we go through our Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the northeast to the upper 30s and low 40s in the southwest. It will be breezy with wind gusts near 30 to 35 mph. For Friday, expect mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the 20s.

Widespread snowfall will move in by Saturday across the area. At this point, we’re not looking at any major accumulations. Much of the region will be seeing around 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the day Saturday. This of course will have an impact on traveling and will slow things down. The wind will briefly pick up, too, leading to reduced visibility. We shouldn’t be dealing with blizzard conditions.

As the storm begins to move east, some moisture will wrap around and bring a slight chance for additional light snowfall on Sunday around Sioux Falls and going southeast. Further north and west you go of Sioux Falls won’t deal with any snowfall on Sunday. Colder air with highs in the upper teens and lower 20′s will continue throughout the first half of next week.

Stick with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track this storm!

