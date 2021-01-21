Cooler Temperatures Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Breezy conditions will stick around through the day today and then gradually diminish through tonight. As we go into Friday, cooler temperatures will be on the way with highs only making it to the mid to upper 20′s to near 30 degrees. We’ll see sunshine across the eastern half of the area, but clouds will move in further west. Some light snow will be possible in southwestern South Dakota and western Nebraska.

On Saturday, we’re tracking an area of low pressure looking to bring some accumulating snowfall back to our area. It won’t amount to much overall, but widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow are likely across central and southern South Dakota as well as in southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. The highest totals are lining up just north of I-90. Light to moderate snow will continue throughout the day Saturday before tapering off overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Other than a slight chance of snow along and south of I-90 on Tuesday, it’s going to be a relatively quiet next week. It’s also going to be cooler for the rest of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the teens on Monday and Tuesday. Most of next week fill feature mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound throughout next and be back to the mid to upper 20′s to near 30 by the time we get to next Thursday and Friday.

