Development continues throughout Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several major projects are either underway, or about to be, in Sioux Falls.

The largest of them at Foundation Park, the 820-acre industrial park on the north side of town.

“We have the resources that they need and the areas of land and development,” Sioux Falls Development Foundation President and CEO Bob Mundt said. “South Dakota has done a really good job, over the last year or more, of just attracting folks and companies here to Sioux Falls.”

Amazon has started to lay the groundwork for a more than $200 million fulfillment center, and earlier this month CJ Foods announced its plans to build a new 700,000 square foot Asian food production facility.

“When you have names like that and you have big projects it gets people’s attention. I think it helps put us on the map,” Sioux Falls Director of Planning Services and Development Jeff Eckhoff said.

In addition, it’s a catalyst for the next level of growth.

“We’ve had a lot of interest this past year when those projects became announced, particularly with Amazon, in regards to housing, apartments, developing that area around there for other businesses,” Eckhoff said.

In July, Lloyd Companies delayed the Sioux Steel redevelopment project, due to the pandemic, but developers say it remains a key part of the future of downtown Sioux Falls.

“The vision is still the same, the timeline has just changed,” Eckhoff said. “When it was first announced, we talked about it being a transformational project for downtown and it still is, and it will be when that time comes.”

Just blocks away, near the 8th & Railroad Center, Railyard Flats is going up. This privately funded project will feature commercial space, as well as 41 lofts, according to SiouxFalls.Business.

“8th Street is kind of becoming the next node off of Phillips Avenue and becoming such an integral part of our downtown,” Eckhoff said. “It’s really a highly activated area, so it’s going to be a cool area for people to be in.”

And on the south side of town, the expansion of Veteran’s Parkway South will eventually serve as a corridor connecting I-29 and I-90.

“It’ll open up thousands of acres for all types of mixed developments, from residential to commercial, and it really is a big step for the growth of our city,” Eckhoff said.

