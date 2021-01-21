Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Noem gives update on state tourism, economic impact

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem and Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen give an update on tourism in the state and its economic impact.

Governor Noem will release South Dakota’s 2020 tourism impact numbers. Secretary Hagen will also announce the annual award recipients.

The media briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 pm. Refresh this page if the video player doesn’t appear.

