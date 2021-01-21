Gov. Noem: Marijuana lawsuit won’t be resolved by session’s end

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem discussed legislative priorities Thursday morning and addressed recreational marijuana in the state.

She discussed the ongoing lawsuit over the voter-approved amendment to legalize recreational marijuana. According to an executive order, Governor Noem directed the Highway Patrol superintendent to file the lawsuit on her behalf.

As that lawsuit continues, Noem says lawmakers are working on the framework for regulating marijuana in the state.

“This litigation has some valid points going forward. it will not be resolved before the session is over, so that’s why we’re working with legislators to make sure we’re adequately prepared and that the planning is there to implement responsibly if necessary,” said Noem.

The earliest that recreational marijuana could become legal in South Dakota is July 1st.

