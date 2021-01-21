Governor Noem introduces legislation for new Dakota Events Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem introduced legislation Thursday regarding a new complex at the State Fairgrounds.

The legislation authorizes the Department of Agriculture to begin contracting for construction on the new Dakota Events Complex, commonly referred to as “The DEX”.

Noem says the complex will give South Dakota the opportunity to host events, that it currently cannot.

“This is a world-class complex that will be able to host regional and national rodeo and livestock events. I’m excited about the possibility that we’ll have to market South Dakota to events that today we just don’t have a facility to host,” said Noem.

Noem went on to say the new legislation allows officials to hit the ground running on the complex.

the new facility has an opening date set for the 20-22 state fair.

