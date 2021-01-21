Advertisement

Lewis & Clark water project receives federal funding

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The federal government will give $17.5 million to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water system. The executive director of the system, Troy Larson, gave thanks to the Bureau of Reclamation for its support of the projet as well as local leaders.

“A big thank you to the tristate congressional delegation for their hard work to secure additional funding for Reclamation’s Rural Water Program. Their continued strong bipartisan support and leadership is greatly appreciated,” Larson said.

The funding will be used to complete construction on a collector well near Vermillion and a water tower in Beresford.

The water system received $18 million from the federal government in 2020, but a decrease in funding was expected in 2021. The reason why is because funding for the Rural Water Program was cut this fiscal year.

The next projects of focus for Lewis & Clark will be the Sioux Center meter building, expansion of the Hull meter building, and adding pumps to the Beresford pump station. Construction on those is expected to be done by spring of 2023. That’s when water will be able to be delivered to Sioux Center and Hull. That would put the project at 86% complete.

