Advertisement

Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota pharmacies and health care providers are requesting the state to include them in the coronavirus vaccine rollout as the demand for a shot among seniors far outpaces the state’s supply.

Pharmacists testified before a Minnesota Senate health committee on Wednesday, telling lawmakers they can provide easier access to vaccine as the priority groups for doses expands to now include Minnesotans over 65.

Health officials argue the nine sites serve as a foundation for how the state would establish future mass vaccination sites. The limited weekly allotment of 60,000 doses from the federal government is preventing the state from ramping up efforts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Vaccination
6 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; vaccinations surpass 50,000
Mask mandate to expire in Mitchell
Mask mandate to expire in Mitchell
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Hard-luck Maryland town gets a $731.1 million Powerball win
South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment benefit claims