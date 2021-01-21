Minnesota pharmacies request to be part of vaccine rollout

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota pharmacies and health care providers are requesting the state to include them in the coronavirus vaccine rollout as the demand for a shot among seniors far outpaces the state’s supply.

Pharmacists testified before a Minnesota Senate health committee on Wednesday, telling lawmakers they can provide easier access to vaccine as the priority groups for doses expands to now include Minnesotans over 65.

Health officials argue the nine sites serve as a foundation for how the state would establish future mass vaccination sites. The limited weekly allotment of 60,000 doses from the federal government is preventing the state from ramping up efforts.

