Advertisement

Morningside sweeps at Dordt and Northwestern wins both in GPAC Basketball

Great night for Red Raiders, not so for Defenders
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER and ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders played 2 great games Wednesday night in Sioux Center. But the Mustangs of Morningside were just a little better. The 11th-ranked Mustang women prevailed 82-73 despite 19 points from Erika Feenstra and the 15th-ranked men from Morningside won a thriller 84-80. Garrett Franken had 16 to lead the way for the Defenders

In the GPAC doubleheader in Orange City the Red Raiders won both games against Briar Cliff by 10 points. Sammy Blum led the way with 16 points in the 69-59 win and in the men’s game freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek also had 16 in their 79-69 victory.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Northwestern sweeps Briar Cliff and Dordt drops both to nationally-ranked Morningside in GPAC...
GPAC recap from Dordt and Northwestern doubleheaders in college basketball
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with wins from the RHS boys and BV, Washington and Mitchell girls
Tuesday hoops recap includes wins from Roosevelt boys and Brandon Valley, Washington and Mitchell girls