Morningside sweeps at Dordt and Northwestern wins both in GPAC Basketball

SIOUX CENTER and ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders played 2 great games Wednesday night in Sioux Center. But the Mustangs of Morningside were just a little better. The 11th-ranked Mustang women prevailed 82-73 despite 19 points from Erika Feenstra and the 15th-ranked men from Morningside won a thriller 84-80. Garrett Franken had 16 to lead the way for the Defenders

In the GPAC doubleheader in Orange City the Red Raiders won both games against Briar Cliff by 10 points. Sammy Blum led the way with 16 points in the 69-59 win and in the men’s game freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek also had 16 in their 79-69 victory.

