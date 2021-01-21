Noem: Lack of action on Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem again expressed frustration Thursday over the handling the investigation into a fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, saying those leading the case have not been responsive to her office’s requests for updates.

In a press briefing, Noem called the lack of action in the case a “grave disservice” to the family of Joseph Boever, who was struck and killed by Ravnsborg’s car in September. She added that her office has made inquiries “on a regular basis,” and have gotten no answers.

“I’m disappointed we haven’t seen some action taken by the states attorneys involved, and I hope that soon they will,” Noem said.

The decision on whether to press charges against Ravnsborg is in the hands of a group of states attorneys led by Hyde County Deputy State Attorney Emily Sovell. None of these offices have responded to requests for comment from Dakota News Now.

Story continues below

Investigators reconstruct the scene of a fatal crash involving S.D. Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg (file photo) (Dakota News Now)

Ravnsborg was driving home to Pierre on the night of Sept. 12 when he struck Boever, who was walking alongside the highway near Highmore. Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer, and did not realize he struck a person until he returned to retrieve his vehicle the next day. A Department of Public Safety crash report later determined Ravnsborg was “distracted” prior to the crash, but did go into detail on the distraction.

Boever’s family has long been calling for more answers in the case. Noem herself previously expressed frustration over the lack of progress in case.

Joseph Boever (submitted photo) (Submitted photo)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.