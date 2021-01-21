Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls men robbed women having car trouble

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are facing charges after police say they robbery a group of women with car trouble on Saturday.

Sioux Falls Police say three women were experiencing car troubles at around 12:30 am Saturday. They called a friend for help who arrived shortly after with two other men. Police say the men led the woman to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of W. Madison Street.

The men pulled out a gun, took a backpack, and attempted to steal the vehicle but it wouldn’t start, according to police.

Police say one of the suspects, 30-year-old Shawn Michael Long was already in custody on federal charges. Another suspect, 32-year-old Sterling George Spotted Elk Jr. was arrested on Tuesday.

32-year-old Sterling George Spotted Elk Jr. is facing charges of robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.(Dakota News Now)

Police say the third suspect has yet to be charged in the incident but is in custody on other charges.

Long and Spotted Elk Jr. are both facing robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle charge and are held on a $50,000 cash bond.

