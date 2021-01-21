Advertisement

Schwarzenegger on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Come with me if you want to live’

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing some muscle to the fight against coronavirus.

He’s encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

On Wednesday, he tweeted out a video of himself getting the shot and then speaking to the camera.

The Terminator star’s last sentence will sound familiar: “All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live.”

Schwarzenegger included a short statement with the video, writing: “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine.”

He then repeated that famous line from Terminator -- “Come with me if you want to live!”

He could also say “I’ll be back,” because he will, no doubt, return for his second dose of vaccine in a couple of weeks.

The need for vaccine participation is very great. So far, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Several major projects are either underway, or about to be, in Sioux Falls' Foundation Park.
Development continues throughout Sioux Falls
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
In this Oct. 30, 2015 photo, the sun rises over the lagoon in Bora Bora, as a kayaker passes...
What is traveling like during the pandemic?
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
LIVE: Biden - Harris virtual inaugural prayer service