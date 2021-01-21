Advertisement

SD governor gave Trump bust with face on Mount Rushmore

FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore...
FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump stands at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive. The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on Friday, July 3, 2020 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she gave former president Donald Trump a $1,100 bust depicting the president on Mount Rushmore last year because she knew it was something he wanted to receive.

The gift was presented to Trump when he visited South Dakota on July 3 for an Independence Day fireworks celebration.

The Mount Rushmore miniature stood 4 feet and depicted Trump enshrined alongside former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Noem said the money came from private donations she solicited because it was something she knew he would find “special.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Federal funding helps Lewis and Clark continue water project construction
Federal funding helps Lewis and Clark continue water project construction
South Dakota's current minimum wage is $9.45.
How minimum wage increase could affect South Dakotans
How minimum wage increase could affect South Dakotans
How minimum wage increase could affect South Dakotans
South Dakota United States Senator Mike Rounds sat down with Dakota News Now to discuss the...
Rounds: “History will not look kindly” on Trump’s role in riot
Pfizer vaccines
Iowans 65 or older soon to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine