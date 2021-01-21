Advertisement

Sen. Rounds discusses election, riot, impeachment and inauguration

Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Dakota News Now Anchor Brian Allen sat down with Senator Mike Rounds in what has been our most candid discussion to date about what has happened in Washington D.C. and what may happen going forward.

In this first excerpt from our interview, we discussed the controversy surrounding the certification of the 2020 presidential election and the riot that happened in the midst of that process.

Watch part one of our discussion above and part two below.

