Siblings abducted from NY foster home found safe in Alabama

By WHAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREECE, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police say two siblings who were abducted from their foster home in New York were found safe in Alabama. One person is in custody in relation to the case.

An Amber Alert was issued after 3-year-old Shekeria and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. were taken from their foster home Monday night in Greece, New York. Police say two men broke into the home and took the children, using duct tape to restrain others inside.

The children were found safe Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in Montgomery, Alabama. Police say information related to a vehicle led investigators to the area.

Chief Andrew Forsythe with Greece Police says the children were found inside the vehicle on the floorboard and under blankets in the back seat.

“Imagine: they were being secreted under a blanket on the floorboard of a vehicle. So, what does that speak to of the people responsible for this? So, I would imagine that they are upset,” Forsythe said. “But Charlie said they were watching cartoons and eating chicken nuggets, so maybe they are more resilient than we give them credit for.”

A woman is in custody in connection with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police say they have been in contact with the children’s biological father, Dimitri Cash Sr., but “still want to continue to talk with” him.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

