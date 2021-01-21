Advertisement

South Dakota congressional delegates react to inauguration

Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson were among those who attended the inauguration
Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson were among those who attended the inauguration(NONE)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota’s congressional delegation is weighing in on Wednesday’s inauguration.

“I’ll work with anybody to do good,” said Congressman Dusty Johnson.

Johnson was in DC for the inauguration with his oldest son, Max. He said he and his fellow Republicans will have to deal with the reality of Democrats controlling congress and the White House, but he’s still ready to go to work.

“Frankly, I don’t think the people of South Dakota would want me to just sit around and complain for two years. They still want to get good things done for this country,” said Congressman Johnson.

Senator John Thune also attended the event with his wife, Kimberley. He believes this is his ninth inauguration. He says each inauguration is different as they reflect the personality of the president-elect, in this case, Joe Biden.

“The tone President Biden struck in his remarks was a good one, I think. You know he talked a lot about unity and bringing the country together and I think that’s a message right now that probably resonates with a lot of people,” said Senator Thune.

Senator Mike Rounds did not attend the inauguration but has this to say to Republicans about the future of the U.S.

“There really is a strong hope in the future, but we’re going to have to deal with somewhat of a more liberal approach to government for the next two years, and if we don’t want that to continue on we’re going to have to get our act together and go in and win where we were not able to win during this last election,” said Rounds.

Despite concerns of violence, Senator Thune says the day remained peaceful and he was glad to be able to witness this tradition.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
Sioux Falls man called police to report stolen marijuana, authorities say
Gov. Kristi Noem's tweet following Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kristi Noem congratulates President Joe Biden
President Trump issues pardons for South Dakotans
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Harris’ historic day offers hope for the future of female leaders.
Harris’ historic day offers hope for the future of female leaders
South Dakota who lives near U.S. Capitol shares experience
South Dakotan who lives near U.S. Capitol shares experience
Dakota News Now
Dakota News Now Livestream experiencing issues
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus