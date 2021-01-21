South Dakota congressional delegates react to inauguration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota’s congressional delegation is weighing in on Wednesday’s inauguration.

“I’ll work with anybody to do good,” said Congressman Dusty Johnson.

Johnson was in DC for the inauguration with his oldest son, Max. He said he and his fellow Republicans will have to deal with the reality of Democrats controlling congress and the White House, but he’s still ready to go to work.

“Frankly, I don’t think the people of South Dakota would want me to just sit around and complain for two years. They still want to get good things done for this country,” said Congressman Johnson.

Senator John Thune also attended the event with his wife, Kimberley. He believes this is his ninth inauguration. He says each inauguration is different as they reflect the personality of the president-elect, in this case, Joe Biden.

“The tone President Biden struck in his remarks was a good one, I think. You know he talked a lot about unity and bringing the country together and I think that’s a message right now that probably resonates with a lot of people,” said Senator Thune.

Senator Mike Rounds did not attend the inauguration but has this to say to Republicans about the future of the U.S.

“There really is a strong hope in the future, but we’re going to have to deal with somewhat of a more liberal approach to government for the next two years, and if we don’t want that to continue on we’re going to have to get our act together and go in and win where we were not able to win during this last election,” said Rounds.

Despite concerns of violence, Senator Thune says the day remained peaceful and he was glad to be able to witness this tradition.

