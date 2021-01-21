South Dakota congressional delegation urges Biden to reconsider Keystone XL decision

(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s three congressmen jointly penned a letter urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision to revoke the permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The letter, signed by Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds, and Rep. Dusty Johnson, stated the current project is different than the one first reviewed by the Obama administration. The congressmen argued that TC Energy has committed to operate the pipeline with net-zero emissions, and that the project would support an estimated 10,000 jobs over the course of its construction.

“As you begin your term, we know you will face many calls to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, which for too many has become a symbol of America’s energy past,” the letter said. “We implore you to recognize the potential for this modern infrastructure project to serve as a model for how America can rebuild our energy sector.”

Biden issued an executive order Wednesday revoking TC Energy’s permit, stating that leaving the pipeline permit in place “would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives.”

In a media briefing Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem also expressed disappointment with the order, calling it the wrong policy decision when it comes to energy and safety.

