LIVE: Gov. Kristi Noem holds media briefing

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem is holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Pierre. Watch the briefing below.

Gov. Kristi Noem media briefing

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak with the media about a number of issues, including the ongoing legislative session in Pierre.

Leadership from both parties will hold a media briefing at the Capitol in Pierre Thursday morning, a weekly routine now through the end of session.

Gov. Kristi Noem is also scheduled to speak to the press this morning. This is the first time she’s answering questions about her proposed 2022 state budget and other legislation.

Later in the day, lawmakers will convene for the annual Joint Memorial Service to be held in the House Chamber at 3 p.m. CST. Lawmakers, past and present, often gather to honor fellow members who have died in the past year.

Friday marks the first deadline of the 96th session; all concurrent House and Senate Resolutions seeking a limited introduction must be filed by the close of Legislative Day 8.

The 96th Session of the South Dakota State Legislature is scheduled to run a total of 37 days with the main run of session wrapping up on March 11.

State Republican briefing

South Dakota Republican legislative briefing

State Republican lawmakers are discussing legislative priorities in Pierre.

State Democrat briefing

South Dakota Democratic legislative press conference

State Democratic lawmakers are discussing legislative priorities in Pierre.

