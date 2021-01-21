Advertisement

South Dakota sees decrease in unemployment benefit claims

(WVLT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials say unemployment claims decreased in South Dakota’s latest jobs report, though they still remain above pre-pandemic levels.

The Department of Labor reported 649 first-time unemployment claims for the week ending in Jan. 16, down over 300 claims from the previous week’s total.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the state averaged between 200-300 claims per week. However, claims still remain much lower than the early months of the pandemic, when the state saw several thousand per week.

Officials reported 5,662 continued unemployment claims, down over 500 from the previous week. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.1 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $27,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $157,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

