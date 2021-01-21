Advertisement

South Dakotan who lives near U.S. Capitol shares experience

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On January 6th, the world watched as rioters tore into the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Wednesday, exactly two weeks later, the nation’s Capital seems more secure than ever, a South Dakotan who lives in D.C. is speaking out about the unprecedented last two weeks.

When Mitchell native, Tessa Dee, moved to Washington D.C. nearly two years ago, she was looking forward to the 2021 inauguration.

“It’s so hard being in this city during an inauguration, I only hear about how exciting it is to be a part of the peaceful transfer of power, to see the president-elect taking the oath of office. To have to sit in my apartment three blocks away and have to watch it on TV just like everybody else has been tough,” Dee said.

Dee lives within blocks of the Capitol and says on January 6th, she stayed home to protect herself. Since that day, security has been heightened not only at her apartment but the surrounding area.

“Just a few blocks south of the Capitol we have troops or security or national guard members on every single corner, there are military vehicles. We went to get takeout and support a local restaurant the other night and it completely shut down; it took us about 15 minutes just to get out of our neighborhood,” said Dee.

Peter Zampa with Dakota News Now’s D.C. Bureau was working from the office on the 6th and said, “The Bureau is about two blocks from the Capitol, so we can see the Capitol from our roof, and down there in the city, as you’ve seen in the pictures it was sort of a warzone.”

He even compares the event to when he lived in Boston during the Boston Marathon Bombing, “There are streets that are just not an option anymore, streets that we use really every day to go one place or another,” Zampa added.

Although Dee nor Zampa were at Wednesday’s inauguration, Zampa reflects on his experience in 2017.

“It’s unbelievable, you have that many people glued to a speaker hanging on every word. It is a joyous moment,” said Zampa.

Dee emphasizes that D.C. is so much more than the secured area, and the community has even come together lately to feed and lend a helping hand to those national guard troops who are in town to protect the Capitol.

